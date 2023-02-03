The MSHSL voted on and passed several actionable items for next school year at the board of directors meeting Thursday.
The biggest change is going to be in wrestling. The current weight-class structure used includes 14 weight classes for boys and 12 for girls. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, both boys and girls will have 13 weight classes.
The boys wrestling weight-class structure will be 107 pounds, 114, 121, 127, 133, 139, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285. The girls will have 100 pounds, 106, 112, 118, 124, 130, 136, 142, 148, 155, 170, 190 and 235.
Girls wrestling also will see an expanded section and state tournament. The amount of participants will increase by close to double the number of wrestlers in last winter’s girls wrestling state tournament.
The board of directors voted on 12, 13 or 14 weight classes for the state according to the NFHS wrestling rules. With girls wrestling growing in popularity and more schools seeing participation increase, the move to add a weight class and add to the end of the season tournaments was something “76 percent of the response indicated” cited the MSHSL in its press release of the feedback it received from member schools.
Another item voted on and approved by the board of directors was the addition of a volleyball roster in postseason play. Teams can now carry 18 players, as opposed to 15, during section and state tournaments.
The Class A boys and girls tennis team tournaments will now be seeded by the top five teams. The Class AA team tournament, Class A and AA individual tournaments are already seeded as such.
In boys and girls soccer, the board of directors approved a mercy rule for regular season and postseason. Next fall, if a goal differential in a match is five goals or greater in the second half, there will be running time. The clock will stop only for serious injuries. Also approved for boys and girls soccer, there will be no more overtime in the regular season. If a match is tied at the end of regulation in the regular season, it will be recorded as a tie.
Among proposals voted down included the seeding 1 through 8 of football in state tournaments for Class 9-man to AAAAA. The matchups for those state tournaments are predetermined with quarterfinals played at neutral sites. The proposal to add a third class in boys and girls tennis was voted down.
