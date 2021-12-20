In his senior season, Seth Morem keeps accumulating awards for his performance. The 2017 Red Wing graduate and Saint John's University defensive end was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Cliff Harris Award on Friday.
The award is presented to the nation's best defensive player from a small college in Division II, Division III and NAIA. Morem is one of 139 semifinalists after finishing second on the team in tackles for loss with 15, sacks (8.5) and quarterback hurries (6). He was third on the team in total tackles with 53.
Earlier in the month, Morem was one of nine Saint John's players to be named to the 2021 D3football.com All-Region 6 teams. Morem was named second team along with three other teammates.
A co-recipient of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Mike Stam Award for most outstanding lineman, Morem finished his senior season with 25 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 40 career games.
Finalists for the Cliff Harris Award will be announced this week and the winner will be announced on December 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.