Mora shutout the Red Wing boys hockey team 6-0 Thursday night.
The Mustangs controlled much of the game, scoring twice in the second period and four more times in the third. The Mustangs outshot the Wingers 49-12 and were 2-for-8 on the power play while the Wingers were 0-for-3.
Jack Kritzeck got the scoring started at 14 minutes, 20 seconds of the second. Parker Mitchell scored 1:29 later to put Mora up 2-0.
Mitchell scored his second goal of the game in the third. Ty Graves scored twice in the third and Jordan Szucs also found the back of the net in the third.
Winger goaltender Dixon Ehlers made 43 saves.
Red Wing hosts Owatonna on Saturday.
