The Elmwood-Plum City boys basketball team came up just short, losing 57-53 to Mondovi Thursday night.
Mondovi led 35-28 at the half and made 10 3-pointers in the game.
Luke Webb, who scored his 1,000th career point in the previous game, paced the Wolves with a double-double, recording 15 points and 13 rebounds. Webb also had three blocks on defense.
Dayne Whipple had 10 points for the Wolves. Jarrod Pelzel and Trevor Asher each scored nine points. Pelzel scored all his points via 3-pointers. Travis Seipel made a pair of 3-point shots, ending with eight points.
