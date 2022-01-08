Lake City hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo and Goodhue on Thursday. The Tigers lost to K-W 45-27 and lost to Goodhue 54-14.
Aaron Meincke earned a 6-2 decision at 145 pounds to get the Tigers on the scoreboard. Jon Harvey won by pin at 170 pounds to cut the deficit to 39-9.
The Tigers won the final three weight classes. Sam Nutt (195), Jonas Miller (220) and Max Balow (285) each won by pin.
Lucas Erickson (106), Ryan Bortz (113) and Hayden Holm (120) got Goodhue an 13-0 lead over Lake City. Erickson won by tech fall 15-0 over Adrian Ramirez, Bortz won by tech fall 19-4 over Christofer Ramirez and Holm won by a 7-4 decision over Benny Lopez Ramirez.
Goodhue's Lucas Bortz defeated Weston Roberson by tech fall 20-3 at 126 pounds. Ethan Breuer pinned Elijah Dodd at 132 pounds and Beau Jager followed with a pin of Alex Ratz at 138 pounds to give Goodhue a 30-0 lead.
Maddox O'Reilly (145) won by an 8-2 decision over Aaron Meincke. Lake City's Luke Becker followed with a 6-4 win by decision in overtime to defeat Makae O'Reilly.
Grant Reed defeated Zack Keller by an 11-4 decision at 160 pounds to give Goodhue a 36-3 lead. Harvey followed with a tech fall win 20-5 over JJ O'Reilly at 170 pounds.
The Wildcats won the next two matches with a win by pin from Kade Altendorf over Ethan Roberson and Mason Taxdahl accepted a forfeit win at 195 pounds.
Tiger Max Balow won by pin at 220 pounds and Caleb Kurti closed out the win for Goodhue with a win by pin.
Kenyon-Wanamingo led Goodhue 18-6 after 132 pounds. The Wildcats won the next four matches. Maddox O'Reilly (145) and Grant Reed (160) each won by pin.
The Knights won at 170 pounds to cut the Wildcats lead to 26-20. The Wildcats won three of the next four matches to secure the 44-23 win. Kade Altendorf (182), Caleb Kurtti (220) and Cody Lohman (285) each won by pin for the Wildcats.
Z-M 79, Pine Island 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had little issues beating Pine Island.
Lucas Williams (113), Ben Murray (138), Kaleb Lochner (145), Isaiah O'Reilly (160), Ryan Lexvold (170), Cody Anderson (195) and Dalton Hall (285) each won by pin.
Noah Schaefer (106) earned a 6-4 decision over Sam Muller and Jack Krier (120) won by major decision 11-1.
