Ahead of an invitational where Lake City will see 11 teams come in for a home invitational, the Tigers have had good results as of late from nearly everyone in their lineup.
Head coach Doug Vaith said the team is staying healthy and has some time yet to find their stride.
Vaith considered the Tigers, as a team, to be the fourth best in the section. Individually, Vaith said he likes what he’s seen from a handful of wrestlers including Luke Becker, Cris Ramirez, Jon Harvey and Max Balow.
“When we're healthy, we're not too bad,” Vaith said. “We're probably the fourth best team in the section. We're running out of practices. You have got to get sharp now, so you don't have any regrets later.”
Ramirez and Adrian Lopez Ramirez demonstrated a knack for turning their respective match around against St. Charles Thursday night.
Lopez Ramirez (106) was down 4-2, but quickly gained control in the second period to earn a win by fall. Ramirez then won 12-2 at 113 pounds after a fairly even first period.
Vaith said to get early results like that in the first two matches can really build confidence and momentum.
Lake City went on to beat St. Charles 76-0. Although the Tigers pinned the Saints six times, only three came in the first period and two were in the third before the Tigers earned the win by fall.
Lopez Ramriez, Benny Lopez Ramirez (120), Nate Evans (132), Tanner Laska (138), Ethan Roberson (182) and Balow (285) each earned a win by fall against St. Charles.
Aaron Meincke took control at 145 pounds, winning by a 7-2 decision. Harvey won his match at 160 pounds by a 7-1 decision. The Tigers accepted forfeits at every other weight class.
The Tigers defeated Pine Island to begin the home triangular with a 60-17 win.
Cris Ramirez got an early fall to tie the score 6-6 after 113 pounds. Tanner Laska (138) earned a win by fall in the second period to put the Tigers ahead 18-14. Harvey won by fall at 160 pounds. Ethan Roberson began a string of wins to end the dual at 195 pounds. Roberson, Sam Rol (220) and Balow (285) each earned a win by fall.
Goodhue tops Stewartville
The Wildcats defeated Stewartville 60-9, getting wins early in the dual.
Jeremiah Bien won by fall in the final period at 126 pounds after Louis Erickson (106), Ryan Bortz (113) and Lucas Bortz (120) each won by decision.
The Wildcats led 15-0 and never trailed thereafter.
Ethan Breuer won by a 4-3 decision at 132 pounds. Makae O’Reilly (152) and JJ O’Reilly (160) each won by fall. Carsyn O’Reilly won by fall at 182 pounds to put the Wildcats up 54-0.
