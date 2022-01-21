The Goodhue wrestling team won two of three in a quadrangular against GMLOS, Dover-Eyota and Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.
Ryan and Lucas Bortz earned back-to-back wins by fall at 113 pounds and 120 pounds to put Goodhue up 12-4 on GMLOS. Ethan Breuer pinned his opponent at 132 pounds to increase the Wildcat’s lead to 18-10. GMLOS took a 19-18 lead, but the Wildcats quickly regained it.
Makae O’Reilly (152) won by fall to put the Wildcats back in front 24-19. Goodhue accepted forfeits from 170 to 220 pounds on the way to a 54-25 win.
Against Dover-Eyota, again the Bortz’s each won by fall to put the Wildcats ahead 12-6. Ethan Breuer won by fall to tie the dual at 18-18. After a forfeit at 145 pounds, Maddox O’Reilly (152) pinned his opponent to put the Wildcats up 30-18. The Wildcats won two of the final three weight classes to pull out a 42-46 win. Carsyn O’Reilly (195) and Caleb Kurtti (285) each won by fall.
Ryan Bortz won by major decision 9-1 at 113 pounds, but K-M won the next four matches to go ahead 25-4. Maddox O’Reilly (145) won by fall, then K-M won the remaining matches to cruise to a 62-10 victory.
Cougars earn pair of wins
Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Byron and Albert Lea at a home triangular. The Cougars beat Byron 54-21 and topped Albert Lea by a similar score, 51-15.
Noah Schafer (106), Jack Krier (120) and Ryan Stimets (126) each won by fall to give the Cougars the early edge on the scoreboard against Byron.
Lucas Schiell (138), Ryan Lexvold (170), Gabe Tupper (182), and Dalton Hall (285) each earned a win by fall. Mason Goodman (152) won by a 6-2 decision and Isaiah O’Reilly (160) won by a 4-0 decision.
Albert Lea won three of the first four weight classes to get an early 10-3 lead on the Cougars. Krier won by a 5-1 decision at 120 pounds. From 132 pounds on, the Cougars won out. Ben Murray edged his opponent 14-12 at 132 pounds. Schniell (138) won by a 24-7 major decision. Caleb Lochner (145), Mason Goodman (152), Isaiah O'Reilly (160), Lexvold (170), Cody Anderson (195), and Hall (285) each won by fall for the Cougars. Tucker Buck won by a 4-0 decision at 220 pounds and the Cougars won by forfeit at 182 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.