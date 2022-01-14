Lake City lost a close dual to Byon-Lourdes 38-36 on Thursday.
Cristofer Ramirez (113 pounds) and Benny Lopez Ramirez (120) each earned a win by fall to put the Tigers ahead 12-6.
Five straight wins by Byron-Lourdes, which included two wins by major decision and three pins. Tigers fell behind 32-12 heading into 160 pounds.
Luke Becker won by fall and Jon Harvey followed at 170 pounds with a win by fall.
Byron-Lourdes won at 182 pounds by fall to go ahead 38-24. That would enough as the Tigers won the remaining three weight classes; Sam Nutt (195) won a 7-1 decision, Max Balow won by fall and Jonas Miller won by a 10-7 decision.
Goodhue 69, PI 12
Makae O'Reilly picked up his 100th career win with a win by fall at 160 pounds. O'Reilly and the rest of the Wildcats won every match starting at 120 pounds.
Hayden Holm (126), Ethan Breuer (132), Beua Jaeger (138), Maddox O'Reilly (145), Carsyn O'Reilly (195) and Caleb Kurtti (285) each pinned their respective opponent.
Lucas Bortz won his match at 120 pounds by a 7-0 decision. All other wins for the Wildcats were won by forfeit.
Pine Island accepted forfeit wins at 106 and 113 pounds.
Z-M 57, Cannon Falls 13
Zumbrota-Mazeppa won six straight matches after losing the first two, then won four of final six to come away with a victory over the Bombers.
Jack Krier (120) started a string of six straight wins for the Cougars. He won by an 8-1 decision. Ryan Stimets (126) and Ben Murray (138) each pinned their opponent. The Cougars won by forfeit at 132, 145 and 152 pounds.
Ryan Lexvold (170) won by fall. The Cougars won by forfeit at 182, 195 and 285 pounds to close out the dual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.