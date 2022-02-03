The Goodhue wrestling team defeated Byron 43-31 Thursday night in a home dual for the Wildcats.
Byron went ahead 5-0 after a tech fall at 106 pounds. Ryan Bortz (113) and Jeremiah Bien (120) each won by fall to put the Wildcats ahead 12-5. Lucas Bortz won by a 9-4 decision at 126 pounds.
Goodhue’s Maddox O’Reilly pinned his opponent at 138 pounds to give the Wildcats a 21-11 lead. Byron then won the next two matches by fall to take a 23-21 lead.
Makae O’Reilly (160) won by a 10-2 major decision, then Kade Altendorf (170) earned a win by fall in the third period. The Wildcats led 31-22 going into the 180 pound-match.
Mason Taxdahl (195) and Caleb Kurtti (220) each won by fall to secure the win for the Wildcats.
Z-M earns victory over Lake City
Zumbrota-Mazeppa pulled out to an early lead and never looked back, winning 42-25 over Lake City.
The Cougars won the first seven matches. Luke Williams (113), Lucas Schiell (132) and Ben Murray (138) each won by fall. Noah Schafer (106) earned a 7-3 decision, Ryan Stimats (126) edged Nate Evans 6-4 and Kaleb Lochner (145) defeated Aaron Meincke in a 9-4 decision. Jack Krier picked up a win by major decision 15-5.
Luke Becker won by major decision 9-1 at 152 pounds over Mason Goodman to get the Tigers on the scoreboard. Tiger Jon Harvey won by a 10-3 decision at 160 pounds over Isiah O’Reilly.
Ryan Lexvold earned a tech fall for the Cougars over Zach Keller at 170 pounds and Wyatt Molder followed with a win by fall at 182 pounds for the Cougars to go ahead 42-7.
Sam Nutt (195), Sam Rol (220) and Max Balow (285) each won by fall for the Tigers.
