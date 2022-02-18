Three area wrestling teams began their section competition on Thursday, each hosting a quarterfinal match. In section 1AA, No. 4 Lake City defeated LARP 45-23 after No. 5 LARP beat No. 12 La Crescent-Hokah in the first round 78-6. The Tigers have the daunting task of facing No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville. The KoMets quickly dispatched No. 9 Stewartville 70-0 in its quarterfinal.
On the other side of the Section 1AA bracket, No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosted No. 7 Cannon Falls after the Bombers defeated No. 10 Waseca 47-32 in the first round. The Cougars collected seven pins on their way to a 51-18 win over the Bombers to advance to the semifinals. The Cougars face No. 3 Albert Lea. The Tigers are coming off a 53-18 win over No. 6 Byron.
Goodhue, ranked 11th in Class A via The Guillotine, takes on ninth-ranked Dover-Eyota in a semifinal. The second-seeded Wildcats won 60-11 over No. 7 St. Charles in a quarterfinal match, while the third-seeded Eagles earned a 64-11 victory over No. 6 GMLOS in its quarterfinal.
All semifinal matches are scheduled for 12 p.m. at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday. The championships are scheduled for 2 p.m..
Area Results
LC 45, LARP 23
106: Spencer Nelson (LARP) over Adrian Lopez Ramirez maj. dec. 11-1. 113: Tyler Kreidemacher (LARP) over Cristofer Ramirez dec. 5-1. 120: Weston Roberson (LC) over Colten Jenkins fall 1:05. 126: Nate Evans (LC) over Jordan Zibrowski dec. 7-2. 132: Quintin Betthaser (LARP) over Elijah Dodd maj. dec. 9-1.138: Tanner Laskav (LC) over Zach Plank fall 0:48. 145: Aaron Meincke (LC) over Titan Tekautz dec. 10-8. 152: Carter Lukes (LC) over Treyten Hegland fall 2:13. 160: Luke Becker (LC) over Brennan Corcoran fall 3:02. 170: Jon Harvey (LC) over Camdyn Anderson dec. 6-4. 182: Tyler Kryzer (LARP) over Sam Nutt fall 3:40. 195: Jacob Meyer (LARP) over Ethan Roberson fall 2:47. 220: Max Balow (LC) over Brock Frisch fall 2:24 285: Sam Rol (LC) pinned Andrew Wilkemeyer fall 1:30.
Z-M 51, CF 18
106: Noah Schaefer (ZM) over Ethan Albers dec. 2-0. 113: Gavin Peterson (CF) over Lucas Williams dec. 6-5. 120: Jack Krier (ZM) over Griffin Peterson tech. fall 16-1. 126: Calvin Singewald (CF) over Tyan Stimets dec. 3-2. 132: Lucas Schiell (ZM) over Jonathan Opelt fall 0:42. 138: Ben Murray (ZM) over Lucas Freeberg fall 1:00. 145: Mason Goodman (ZM) over Jacob Bigalk fall 0:33. 152: Kaleb Lochner (ZM) over Colten Black dec. 3-2. 160: Pretson Carlisle (CF) over Wilson Nordquist fall 3:51. 170: Ryan Lexvold (ZM) over Beau Zimmerman fall 3:18. 182: Gabe Tupper (ZM) over Tristan Zingler fall 0:24. 195: Cody Anderson (ZM) over Teigan Baird maj. dec. 13-0. 220: Riley Keenan (CF) over Wyatt Mulder fall 2:55. 285: Tucker Buck (ZM) by forfeit.
Goodhue 60, St. Charles 11
106: Braxton Wohlferd (SC) over Lucas Erickson dec. 9-6. 113: Ryan Bort (G) over Colton Mathison fall 0:59. 120: Lucas Bort (G) over Bryndon Koeppel fall 1:00. 126: JJ Bien (G) by forfeit. 132: Ethan Breuer (G) over Jonas Barclay fall 0:34. 138: Beau Jaeger (G) over Greyson Mauskemo tech. fall 22-4. 145: Maddox O’Reilly (G) over Carter Mathison dec. 11-6. 152: Jett Thoreson (SC) over Makae O’Reilly maj. dec. 9-0. 160: Grant Reed (G) over Chace Kobs maj. dec. 15-2. 170: Kkaden Altendorf (G) over Ethan Chelmowski fall 0:57. 182: Tytan Small (SC) over Carsyn O’Reilly dec. 8-1. 195: Mason Taxdahl (G) over Alex Burlingham fall 0:37. 220: Cody Lohman (G) by forfeit. 285: Caleb Kurtti (G) by forfeit.
