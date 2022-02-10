One week from the team section tournament, Goodhue overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33-31 Thursday.
The Wildcats won by fall in three of the final four matches to pull out the home victory.
The dual featured six ranked wrestlers combined. The Wildcats came in ranked 11th in Class A and the Cougars were listed in the lean and mean in Class AA. What matches didn’t end in a fall, were decided by low-scoring decisions.
Ryan Bortz got a takedown in the first period. That was good enough to beat Luke Williams 2-1 at 113 pounds as Bortz held off Williams in the third period.
Lucas Bortz (120) followed with a 4-1 win by decision over No. 5-ranked Jack Krier. The win for Bortz was the 100th victory of his career. It also tied the score 6-6 after the dual began with a win by forfeit accepted by Noah Schafer of Z-M.
Ryan Stimets (126) controlled most of the match, eventually winning by fall over JJ Bien. Lucas Schiell of Z-M earned a 12-0 win over Ethan Breuer at 132 pounds to give the Cougars a 16-6 lead.
The Wildcats won three of the next four matches by hard-fought decisions. No. 4-ranked Maddox O’Reilly (138) defeated Ben Murray 4-0. JJ O’Reilly (152) held off Mason Goodman to win 6-5. Goodhue’s Makae O’Reilly, ranked sixth, won the battle of O’Reilly’s at 160 pounds, defeating Isaiah O’Reilly 2-0. No. 10-ranked Kaleb Lochner (145) got the pin late in the first period over Alex Nelson to give the Cougars a 22-9 lead.
Ryan Lexvold of Z-M beat Kade Altendorf by a 4-0 decision at 170 pounds. The Cougars led 25-15 with four matches to go.
Goodhue’s Mason Taxdahl (182) rolled Wyatt Mulder over to win by fall with 12 seconds remaining in the match.
No. 10-ranked Gabe Tupper won by fall over Carsyn O’Reilly at 195 pounds to retake a 10-point lead for the Cougars.
Needing at least a pin to have any chance of winning, No. 3-ranked Cody Lohman of Goodhue won by fall in the second period over Cody Anderson. Goodhue freshman heavyweight Caleb Kurtti won by fall over Dalton Hall midway through the second period to win the dual for the Wildcats.
