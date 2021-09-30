Lake City earned its second sweep of the week and fourth in the last four matches after beating Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday 25-11, 25-10, 25-18.
Natalie Bremer led the Tigers with 11 kills. Ella Matzke had 15 assists. Mya Shones added seven kills and had four blocks. Ava Brunn recorded eight kills.
Lake City (9-5) next competes Saturday in the Pine Island Invitational.
Goodhue 3, Dover-Eyota 0
The Wildcats cruised through the first two sets, 25-17, 25-8, then held off D-E in the third set 25-22 for the sweep.
Anika Schafer led the Wildcat offense with 28 assists. Brooke Ryan came up with five blocks. Joslyn Carlson and Tori Miller each had nine kills.
Goodhue (8-6) faces Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.