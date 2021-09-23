The Goodhue girls’ volleyball team rebounded from their loss to Byron with a 25-18, 25-16, 26-28, 26-24 win Thursday over Wabasha-Kellogg.
The Wildcats were led by Tori Miller. She had 24 digs, 11 kills and five aces. Elisabeth Gadient had a team-high 25 digs and 18 assists. Anika Schafer returned to the court, recording 21 assists and seven aces. Brooke Buck finished with 12 kills, while Melanie Buck had 11 kills.
Goodhue (6-3) hosts Hayfield Friday.
Lake City 3, Pine Island 0
The Tigers earned its second three-set win of the week, topping Pine Island 25-17, 25-19, 25-11.
Tiger senior Natalie Bremer had a team-high 13 kills. Ava Brunn and Mya Shones each had 10 kills. Ella Matzke and Emma Narum each led the team with 14 assists.
Lake City (6-4) next travels Tuesday to Triton.
