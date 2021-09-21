Lake City swept St. Charles Tuesday night 25-18, 27-25, 25-14.
Outside hitters Natalie Bremer and Ava Brunn combined for 24 kills. Mya Shones added seven kills. Ella Matzke had 21 assists. Matzke and Brunn each finished with seven digs.
Lake City travels Thursday to Pine Island.
Byron 3, Goodhue 1
The Wildcats suffered a loss in four sets to the Bears. Byron took each of the first two sets by the same 25-18 score. Goodhue rallied to win the third set 25-21 before Byron won 25-15 in the fourth set.
Elisabeth Gadient paced the Wildcat offense with Anika Schafer out. Gadient finished with 24 assists. Joslyn Carlson had 13 kills and seven digs. Tori Miller provided 13 digs, seven kills and six aces.
Goodhue hosts Wabasha-Kellogg Thursday, then Hayfield Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.