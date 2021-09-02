Zumbrota-Mazeppa won its fourth match with a four-set victory over Medford 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18.
Rylee Nelson again had a big night, ending with 25 assists, 10 kills, eight digs, five blocks and a pair of aces. Megan Jasperson had 15 digs. Lilly Mehrkens led the Cougars with 11 kills. Mehrkens and Cora Ohm each added four blocks.
Z-M (4-0) aims to keep the win streak going against St. Charles Tuesday on the road.
K-M 3, Lake City 1
Lake City won the first set, but no more as Kasson-Mantorville won the next three sets to take the match 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-21.
Ella Matzke and Emma Narum paced the Tiger offense with 17 and 12 assists respectively. Matzke also had 13 digs, while Natalie Bremer ended with 10 kills.
K-W 3, Goodhue 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo downed Goodhue in three sets 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.
The Wildcats were led by Tori Miller (11 digs, six kills), Elisabeth Gadient (11 digs, six kills), Anika Schafer (22 assists) and Madison Ferguson (12 digs).
Goodhue next hosts Hayfield on Tuesday.
