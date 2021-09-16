Lake City took a hard-fought battle with Cannon Falls to a fifth set, but fell 15-9 to drop a close match to the Class 2A, No. 3-ranked Bombers Thursday.
The Tigers won the first set 28-26, then dropped the second set 25-23. The two teams again traded set wins before the Bombers put away the Tigers in the fifth.
Natalie Bremer had 20 kills and 15 digs. Ava Brunn recorded 17 kills and 17 digs. Mahli Benjamin contributed 10 digs. Ella Matzke moved the offense along with 34 assists.
Lake City (4-5) hosts St. Charles on Tuesday.
Stewartville 3, Goodhue 1
Goodhue won the third set 25-20 to keep the match alive, but fell 25-19 in the fourth set to drop the match to Class 3A, No. 2 Stewartville.
Elisabeth Gadient led the Wildcats with 15 kills and 25 digs. Joslyn Carlson had 10 kills and 21 digs. Anika Schafer paced the offense with 38 assists while also coming up with 19 digs. Tori Miller and Melanie Buck each added seven kills.
Goodhue (5-2) takes on Class 3A, No. 6-ranked Byron on Tuesday.
