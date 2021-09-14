Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost a second straight match, this time falling to Kasson-Mantorville in four sets on Tuesday.
The Cougars won the first set 26-24, then lost the next three 25-18, 25-17, 25-23.
Megan Schoenfelder, Natalie Dykes and Rylee Nelson each had nine kills for the Cougars. Nelson also had a team-high 16 assists and 16 digs. Lola Wagner finished with 27 digs.
Goodhue 3, Pine Island 2
The Wildcats rallied from down 2-1 in sets to win a tightly contested five-set match 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Anika Schafer kept the Wildcat offense moving with 27 assists. Melanie Buck led the team with seven kills. Elisabeth Gadient and Joslyn Carlson each had six kills. Carlson also contributed 14 digs, five aces and three blocks.
Byron 3, Lake City 0
Lake City lost to Byron in three sets 25-18, 26-24, 25-15.
No stats were provided.
