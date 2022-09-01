Goodhue swept Dover-Eyota 25-13, 25-14, 25-7.
The Wildcats had all parts of their game working well. Tori Miller had 11 kills and 10 aces. Melanie Beck and Julia Carlson each added five aces. Elisabeth Gadient had seven kills, while Avy Agenten and Gadient combined for 23 assists.
Goodhue improved to 2-0 overall and next faces Lourdes on Thursday at home.
LC 3, Lourdes 2
Losing two close sets in the first three, Lake City took care of Lourdes in the fourth and fifth set to win their first match of the season. The Tigers won 24-26, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16, 15-10.
Kaitlin Schmidt and Mahli Benjamin led a stellar defensive effort for the Tigers, combining for over 80 digs. Schmidt ended with 49 while Benjamin had 37. Natalie LaBonte added 13 digs and led the team with 21 kills. Ella Matzke and Emma Narum tallied 26 and 17 assists respectively.
Lake City hosts Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday.
Z-M 3, Stewartville 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had the first two sets in their control, then flipped the next two sets to come away with a 25-13, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 win over Stewartville.
The Cougars had five players reach double digits in digs. Lola Wagner led the team with 34 digs. Melanie Raasch tallied 26 digs. Rylee Nelson ended with 18 digs. Megan Jasperson had 16 digs, and Torey Stencel added 11 digs.
Nelson guided the offense with 16 kills and 21 assists. Stencel recorded 23 assists, while Lilly Mehrkens had 12 kills.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa goes for win No. 3 on the season against Medford on the road Tuesday.
