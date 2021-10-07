Lake City outlasted Lewiston-Altura in five sets. The Tigers lost the first set 25-16 but came back to win the next two 26-24, 25-18. L-A took the fourth set 25-21 before the Tigers bounced back to win 15-7 in the final set.
Ella Matzke and Emma Narum kept the offense moving with 22 assists apiece. Ava Brunn had team-highs in kills (20) and digs (19). Natalie Bremer had 18 kills and 16 digs. Mya Shones added 12 kills, while Kaitlyn Schmidt contributed 14 digs.
Lake City (14-8) next travels Tuesday to take on Lourdes.
Z-M 3, Fillmore 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa held off Fillmore Central in the final set to secure a sweep 25-13, 25-13, 25-20.
Natalie Dykes led the Cougars with 17 kills. Lola Wagner had 14 digs. Rylee Nelson contributed 25 assists, 13 digs and six kills. Lilly Mehrkens added seven kills.
Z-M (16-4) heads to Pine Island on Tuesday.
