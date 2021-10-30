Second-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa had to work hard to win each set against seventh-seeded Goodhue. The Cougars won 25-21, 26-24, 25-16 Saturday at Mayo Arena in Rochester in Section 1AA quarterfinal.
Rylee Nelson paced the Cougars with 14 kills, 12 assists, 11 digs and three blocks. Torey Stencel guided the offense with 24 assists. Natalie Dykes provided 11 kills, while Megan Schoenfelder added nine kills.
Elisabeth Gadient had a game-high 21 digs for the Wildcats. Anika Schafer had 21 assists and four aces. Melanie Beck had game-high seven aces. Tori Miller contributed 18 digs and six kills, while Joslyn Carlson had nine kills.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa next faces No. 3 Caledonia in a section semifinal Thursday in Rochester at 7:30 p.m.
Lake City 3, Medford 1
The fourth-seeded Tigers edged No. 5 Medford in four sets in Section 1AA quarterfinal in Rochester on Saturday.
Individual stats were unavailable.
Lake City next faces No. 1 Cannon Falls on Thursday in Rochester in a semifinal match at 6 p.m.
