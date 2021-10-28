Goodhue defeated No. 10 Dover-Eyota in three sets 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 Thursday in the first round of the Section 1AA volleyball tournament. The Wildcats served well all game long, recording 19 aces.
Anika Schafer led the Wildcats with 27 assists, 12 digs and a pair of aces. Elisabeth Gadient had a team-high five aces. Melanie Beck had three aces. Tori Miller provided 16 digs, 15 kills and four aces. Joslyn Carlson had 13 digs, six kills and two aces.
The third-seeded Wildcats next play No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Mayo Arena in Rochester Saturday at 3 p.m.
LC 3, PEM 1
Lake City lost the first set but came back to win the next three to earn a 25-27, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13 victory over 13th seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
Natalie Bremer and Ava Brunn each had 14 kills to lead the Tigers. Bremer had 11 digs and Brunn had five aces. Emma Narum recorded a game-high 21 assists. Ella Matzke added 18 assists.
Lake City next play No. 5 Medford at Mayo Arena in Rochester Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Z-M 3, Triton 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa swept No. 15 Triton 25-20, 25-12, 25-18 in a Section 1AA first round match.
Rylee Nelson led the Cougars with 15 assists, 14 kills and eight digs. Torey Stencel also had 15 assists. Lola Wagner had a team-high 14 digs. Natalie Dykes recorded 11 kills and Megan Jasperson added nine digs and three aces.
The second-seeded Cougars next play No. 3 Goodhue at Mayo Arena in Rochester Saturday at 3 p.m.
