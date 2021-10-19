In the final regular-season match, the Goodhue volleyball team swept Lake City 25-14, 25-22, 30-28 Tuesday.
Anika Schafer had 35 assists, 10 digs, four blocks and three aces to lead the Wildcats. Joslyn Carlson had 14 kills and eight digs, while Tori Miller had nine kills and 12 digs. Melanie Beck contributed 14 digs and five aces. Elisabeth Gadient added four aces. Brooke Buck tallied four blocks.
Mya Shones led the Tigers with 11 kills. Natalie Bremer and Ava Brunn each recorded 10 kills. Ella Matzke paced the Tiger offense with 19 assists. Mahli Benjamin came up with 10 digs.
