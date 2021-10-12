The Goodhue volleyball team could not manage much against a strong Cannon Falls team on Tuesday. The Wildcats fell in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19.
Wildcat Tori Miller had a team-high 12 digs. Joslyn Carlson added 11 digs. Elisabeth Gadient led the team with nine kills. Carlson had six kills. Melanie Beck and Anika Schafer combined for nine aces.
Goodhue next competes in an invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats are hosting seven teams.
Lake City 3, Lourdes 0
The Tigers held off Lourdes in a close second set to earn a 25-15, 27-25, 25-17 sweep of the Eagles.
Natalie Bremer had 14 kills to lead the Tigers. Emma Narum and Ella Matzke paced the offense with 17 and 15 assists respectively. Mahli Benjamin and Kaitlyn Schmidt each recorded 13 digs. Mya Shones contributed nine kills.
Lake City travels to compete in the Goodhue invitational on Saturday.
