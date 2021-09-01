Lake City pushed Kenyon-Wanamingo to a fifth set but couldn't prevail on Tuesday. The Tigers fell behind 2-1 in sets, rallied to win the fourth set then fell 15-13 in the final set.
Ava Brunn and Natalie Bremer led the Tigers attack with 36 kills and 30 digs combined. Emma Narum had 20 assists while Ella Matzke had 19 assists.
Goodhue 3, BP 0
The Wildcats swept Blooming Prairie in their first game of the season 25-17, 25-18, 25-19.
Anika Schafer led the offense with 30 assists. Tori Miller finished with seven kills. Joslyn Carlson had five kills and four blocks. Brooke Buck added six kills.
Z-M 3, Lourdes 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa remained unbeaten with a sweep of Lourdes 25-13, 25-17, 25-8.
