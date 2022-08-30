Goodhue swept Blooming Prairie 3-0 Tuesday at home to open the season with victory. The Wildcats earned a 26-24 win in the first set then won 25-16, 25-19.
Tori Miller ended with 14 kills and 13 digs to lead the Wildcats. Elisabeth Gadient and Avy Agenten combined for 30 assists to pace the offense. Olivia Ryan added seven kills, while Julia Carlson served up five aces.
On defense, Jordyn Lantis had 14 digs. Carlson had three blocks and Gadient recorded a pair of blocks.
K-M 3, LC 0
Kasson-Mantorville got the best of the Lake City in the Tiger's first match of the season. The KoMets won in four sets 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20.
Three Tigers ended in double digits for digs. Kaitlyn Schmidt led the team with 26 digs. Natalie Hawkins had 18 and Mahli Benjamin tallied 17.
Natalie LaBonte recorded 10 kills for the Tigers. Benjamin ended with nine. Ella Matzke and Emma Narum combined for 20 assists.
Z-M 3, SCL 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had everything working well in its first match of the season, earning a sweep of St. Croix Lutheran 25-15, 25-14, 25-21.
Rylee Nelson picked up where she left off last season. Nelson had 17 assists, 16 digs and 11 kills for the Cougars.
Lilly Mehrkens ended with a team-high 13 kills for the Cougars. Melanie Raasch had six kills and was active on defense with 14 digs. Lola Wagner led the team with 19 digs and had a trio of aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.