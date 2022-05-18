Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.8 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.9 feet on 07/18/2016. &&