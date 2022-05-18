Results from Mel’s Meet at Pine Island on Tuesday.
First place and Lake City, Z-M finishers
Boys 100: 1, RJ Sylak, Z-M, 11.50; 14, Wyatt Boldoun, Lake City, 13.64; 16, Miles Berg, Z-M, 13.73; 18, Imer Perez Ramirez, Lake City, 14.85; 19, Austin Barnes, Z-M, 15.08; 20, Junior Lopez Gonzalez, Lake City, 15.19; 21, Aidan Lowy, Lake City, 15.96.
200: 1, Jack Bundtrock, Stewartville, 23.72; 2, Drew Christopherson, Z-M, 24.04; 8, Jack Banks, Lake City, 25.03; 9, Keegan Ryan, Lake City, 25.66; 10, William Higley, Z-M, 25.68; 11, Austin Jentsch, Z-M, 25.76; 16, Berg, Z-M, 27.61.
400: 1, RJ Sylak, Z-M, 51.26.
800: 1, Braxton Osterhaus, Pine Island, 2:05.01; 9, Weston Roberson, Lake City, 2:23.98; 13, Corey Peters, Z-M, 2:27.56; 14, Aidan Carlson, Lake City, 2:36.49; 17, Malcolm Meyers, Z-M, 2:51.58.
1600: 1, Seth Konik, Pine Island, 4:52.34; 2, Myles Ramer, Z-M, 4:55.77; 4, Tim Cooper, Lake City, 4:58.71; 7, Eric Anderson, Lake City, 5:09.94; 10, Holegar Rameriez Lopez, Lake City, 5:21.53; 13, Jeremiah Milam, Lake City, 5:27.36; 20, Brayden Rasmussen, Z-M, 6:29.40.
3200: 1, Reese Anderson, Lake City, 10:14.19.
110 hurdles: 1, Owen Petersohn, Triton, 15.74; 7, Noah Kevan, Z-M, 19.13; 11, Jonah Siewert, Lake City, 19.86; 16, Josh Siewert, Lake City, 20.36.
300 hurdles: 1, CJ Tree, Pine Island, 44.61; 9, Eric Anderson, Lake City, 48.48; 12, Kevan, Z-M, 50.63; 18, Matthew Frentz, Lake City, 1:01.12.
4x100: 1, Kasson-Mantorville, 44.60; 6, Lake City A (Nafe, Heim, Matzke, Kris Ryan), 46.92; 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa A (Befort, Christopherson, Jentsch, Finstuen), 47.24; 8, Lake City B (Keegan Ryan, Jonah Siewert, Josh Siewert, Banks), 48.17; 11, Z-M C (Higley, Novek, Ochoa, Angerman), 51.56; 13, Z-M B (Kevan, Meyers, Kruger, Lee), 52.12.
4x200: 1, Pine Island, 1:34.39; 6, Lake City A (Boldoun, Frentz, O’Hara, Nafe), 1:46.30; 8, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Kruger, Peters, Ochoa, Lee), 1:47.60; 11, Lake City B (Baltazar Gonzalez, Perez Ramirez, Robinson, Lopez Gonzalez), 2:08.02.
4x400: 1, Pine Island A, 3:38.13; 10, Lake City (Milam, Carlson, O’Hara, Rameriez Lopez), 4:22.03.
High Jump: 1, Talan Duden, Cannon Falls, 6-00; 13, Jonah Siewert, Lake City, 4-10.
Long jump: 1, Matt DeMars, Lake City, 21-05.50; 16, Berg, Z-M, 16-03.50; 19, Owen Klees, Lake City, 14-07; 20, Nico Kruger, Z-M, 12-00.75; 21, Logan Lee, Z-M, 11-11; Will Robinson, Lake City, 8-06.50.
Triple jump: 1, Kris Ryan, Lake City, 43-02.50; 6, Jentsch, Z-M, 37-01.50; 10, Peters, Z-M, 34-08.50; 11, Josh Siewert, Lake City, 34-06.50; 13, Jonah Siewert, Lake City, 33-11.50; 18, Higley, Z-M, 31-09.25;
Pole vault: 1, Jarod White, Pine Island, 15-04; T2, Zayne Novek, Z-M, 11-00; 5, Tanner Finstuen, Z-M, 11-00; T10, Meyers, Z-M, 8-00.
Discus: 1, Torasbjorn Lunaas, Stewartville, 140-08; 5, DeMars, Lake City, 114-03; 14, Zane Angerman, Z-M, 95-10; 24, Brandon Heim, Lake City 82-10; 28, Jimmy Suess, Z-M, 76-03; 33, Jack Boraas, Z-M, 66-01; 38, Ethan Roberson, Lake City, 59-04; 39, Lowry, Lake City, 48-06.
Shot put: 1, Torasbjorn Lunaas, Stewartville, 49-10.50; 17, Angerman, Z-M, 34-08; 18, Boraas, Z-M, 34-00; 20, Ethan Roberson, Lake City, 33-08.75; 29, Heim, Lake City, 30-11.50; 31, Suess, Z-M, 29-04.50; 32, Nafe, Lake City, 27-11.25.
Girls 100: 1, Breanna Subbert, Hayfield, 13.54; 8, Katie Keach, Z-M, 14.43; 9, CC Burns, Lake City, 14.47; 10, Avery Grobe, Lake City, 14.50; 13, Paige West, Lake City, 14.79; 17, Avery Brown, Z-M, 14.98; 26, Ava Haugen, Z-M, 15.69; 28, Cora Marx, Z-M, 15.82; 40, Brindis Lopez Ramirez, Lake City, 18.00.
200: 1, Delaney Awe, 27.22; 3, Emma Buck, Z-M, 27.63; 7, Siddha Hunt, Z-M, 28.44; 10, Kloey Sanderson, Lake City, 28.94; 12, Isabel Judd, Z-M, 29.32; 13, Emma Narum, Lake City, 29.43; 15, Bailey Earnest-Miller, 29.84; 20, Sawyer Sheridan, Z-M, 30.54.
400: 1, Katrina Sortland, Z-M, 59.07; 3, Natalie Gates, Lake City, 1:05.29.
800: 1, Paxyn Rendahl, Pine Island, 2:32.51; 6, Emily Dinsmore, Lake City, 2:50.58; 7, Lucy Weist, Lake City, 2:50.62; 12, Catherine Wolf, Lake City, 3:05.24; 13, Isabelle Amsbaugh, Z-M, 3:05.58.
1600: 1, Ali Graff, Stewartville, 6:00.40; 4, Natalie Anderson, Lake City, 6:17.67; 6, Willa Field, Lake City, 6:26.50; 8, Alexandra Ebertowski, Z-M, 6:45.84.
3200: 1, Natasha Sortland, Z-M, 11:01.43; 3, Britta Stiller, Z-M, 14:01.12.
100 hurdles: 1, Elaina Hartung, Pine Island, 17.28; 6, Olivia Seymour, Z-M, 18.91; 9, Josie Stensland, Z-M, 19.66; 10, Sadie Sanders, Lake City, 20.43; 14, Sophia Mahn, Lake City, 21.73.
300 hurdles: 1, Haylie Sturm, Stewartville, 49.32; 11, Brooklyn Gulden, Lake City, 59.50.
4x100: 1, Pine Island A, 51.64; 5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa A (Betterman, Huneke, Sheridan, Hunt), 54.20; 6, Lake City A (Grobe, West, Narum, Sanders), 54.56; 8, Lake City B (Burns, Morgan Majerus, Kohrs, Munson), 57.43; 10, Zumbrota-Mazeppa C (Brown, Keach, Seymour, Knott), 57.72; 12, Zumbrota-Mazeppa B (Haugen, Marx, Meyer, Post), 59.98; 14, Lake City C (Emerson, Ratz, Stoltz, Ward), 1:01.34.
4x200: 1, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Betterman, Huneke, Buck, Katrina Sortland), 1:49.25; 3, Lake City A (Gates, Carly Earnest-Miller, McKenna Beltz, Macey Beltz), 1:56.74; 5, Lake City B (Morgan Majerus, Kohrs, Munson, Meincke), 1:59.65; 11, Lake City C (Stoltz, Ratz, Emerson, Ward), 2:09.40.
High jump: 1, Maddie Seymour, Z-M, 5-02; 4, Ava Knott, Z-M, 4-08; T9, Sophia Mahn, Lake City, 4-06; T12, Keach, Z-M, 4-04; T15, Sadie Sanders, Lake City, 4-02; T17, Gulden, Lake City, 4-00.
Long jump: 1, Reese Koenen, Pine Island, 16-04.75; 10, Brown, Z-M, 13-07.25; 13, Emma Marchini-Moyer, Lake City, 13-03.25; 15, Narum, Lake City, 13-02.50; 16, Marx, Z-M, 13-01.50; 21, Sheridan, Z-M, 12-06.50; 22, Mahn, Lake City, 12-05.50; 24, West, Lake City, 12-03.50; 29, Haugen, Z-M, 8-10.50.
Triple jump: 1, Ella Quam, Stewartville, 32-06; 11, Sanderson, Lake City, 28-07.50; 12, Ella Meyer, Z-M, 28-04.75; 13, Macey Beltz, 28-04.50; 17, Bailey Earnest-Miller, Lake City, 27-05.
Pole vault: 1, Meghan Urban, Stewartville, 8-00; T7, Judd, Z-M, 7-00; West, Lake City, 7-00; T11, Beverly Lopez Gonzalez, Lake City, 6-06; Stiller, Z-M, 6-06; Sommer Post, Z-M, 6-06; 16, Weist, Lake City, 6-00.
Discus: 1, Taylor Lamphere, Kasson-Mantorville, 92-07; 9, Mikayla Arendt, Lake City, 70-09; 18, Olivia Seymour, Z-M, 61-10; 19, Annika Glomski, Lake City, 60-09; 20, Hunt, Z-M, 58-09; 24, Emma Kopp, Lake City, 54-09; 30, Kaitlyn Finstuen, Z-M, 50-11.
Shot put: 1, Calli Coolidge, Hayfield, 34-03.50; T6, Seymour, Z-M, 26-08.50; 8, Aliana Hansen, Lake City, 26-08.50; 9, Glomski, Lake City, 26-00.50; 10, Brooke Tracy, Lake City, 25-01.50; 19, Finstuen, Z-M, 22-07; 22, Molly Fitterer, Lake City, 22-02.25.
