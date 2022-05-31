Zumbrota-Mazeppa avoided elimination from the Section 1AA tournament with a 5-4 win over St. Charles. The Cougars then faced Chatfield. The Gophers shut out the Cougars 6-0, ending their season.
Against Chatfield, Gopher pitcher Claire Springer allowed just three hits and struck out nine. She also an RBI-single in the third inning to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead. The Gophers piled on for four runs in the top of the seventh.
Melanie Raasch and Cora Ohm each had hits for the Cougars. Ohm was 2 for-3. Camryn Kovars started in the circle and threw 5 2/3 innings. Kovars allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks with a strikeout.
