Lake City struggled to hit against Kasson-Mantorville pitching as the KoMets won 8-0 over the Tigers.
Kasson-Mantorville got an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The KoMets added a run in the third, two in the fourth and fifth, then a run in the sixth.
The Tigers were held to one hit off the bat of Kylie Mann. Alivia Corey allowed five earned runs on 11 hits, striking out four and walking four.
