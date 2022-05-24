First-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored first and never trailed as they held off No. 5 Dover-Eyota to win 4-3 in a second round Section 1AA matchup.
Melanie Raasch hit a two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Cougars a lead. The Cougars added a run in the fourth and fifth.
Dover-Eyota rallied in the sixth, getting a run-scoring double followed by an RBI-single with two outs. The Cougars limited the damage, getting the next batter to flyout and end the threat.
Cameron Kovars pitched another complete game for the Cougars, striking out nine while allowing three runs on six hits. Addie Voxland hit a solo home run and Cora Ohm went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.