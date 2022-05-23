Section 1AA
Zumbrota-Mazeppa pitcher Cameron Kovars shut out Triton in a 2-0 win in the first round of Section 1AA play.
Kovars pitched a complete game, allowing just five hits and walk while striking out six.
The Cougars scored each of their runs in the fifth inning. With two outs, Lola Wagner singled in Taylor Chapa. Ri Buck then drove in Wagner a batter later on a single to left field.
St. Charles 6, LC 0
Lake City had a tough time getting on base against St. Charles pitcher Brenna Koeppel. The Saints hurler limited the Tigers to a pair of hits in the first-round win.
Koeppel ended with 16 strikeouts. The Saints scored three runs in the first and added another in the third, then two more in the fourth.
Sophie Dwelle had both hits, going 2-for-2, for the Tigers.
Section 1A
USC 3, Goodhue 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.