Goodhue traveled to Cannon Falls for a doubleheader and dropped each game. Goodhue lost the first game 11-1, then lost the second the game 6-4.
The Bombers scored three runs in the first inning and two in the third before the Wildcats could get on the board in the first game. The lone runs of the game for the Wildcats came in the fourth inning on an RBI-single from Madison Ferguson.
In the second game, a one-out walk began the first-inning rally for the Wildcats. Three straight singles off the bats of Anika Schafer, Darby Miller and Ferguson gave the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.
Cannon Falls went ahead in the third with a four-run inning. The Bombers added another in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. The Wildcats pushed across a run in the fifth, but it was all they'd get.
Karli Zetah was on base twice and stole three bases while scoring twice for the Wildcats. Miller and Ferguson each had an RBI.
W-K 6, LC 3
Lake City fell behind early and couldn't recover as Wabasha-Kellogg held on to win 6-3.
The Tigers trailed 2-0 after the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the inning, Mirrah Wells singled in Medora Sturh to get a run back.
It was as close as the Tigers would get as Wabasha-Kellogg scored three runs in the second to take a 5-1 lead and one more in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead.
Sturh went 2-for-3 and scored three runs at the top of the Tiger lineup. Maddie Morrisey and Resa Laqua each had two hits.
