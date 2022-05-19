Goodhue scored the final five runs of the game in a 10-7 win over Lourdes.
The teams traded leads through four innings. The Wildcats led 2-1 after one. Lourdes led 3-2 after two. The Wildcats regained a 5-2 lead in the top of the fourth, then the Eagles went ahead 7-5 in the bottom half.
The Wildcats batted around in the fifth inning, scoring three runs on three hits, a walk and an error. Emma Voth scored the go-ahead run on Karli Veiths' double.
Voth ended the game 3-for-4. Karli Zetah had four hits, ending a home run shy of the cycle, and scored three runs. Emily Doerhoefer earned the win in the circle, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks with six strikeouts.
