Randolph got an early lead and never surrendered it in a 10-3 over Goodhue as the Wildcats celebrated its seniors.
The Rockets scored three runs in the first inning, then a run in the third. The Wildcats nearly tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the third. Alandra Hinsch led off the inning with a walk, then Emily Doerhofer and Karli Zetah each singled. Alivia Holst drove in a run on ground out to the pitcher. The second run scored on an error, then two batters later Darby Miller drove in a run on sacrifice fly to center field.
Doerhoefer ended with two hits and 2/3 innings in the circle in relief.
Z-M 5, MA 2
Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored first with a four-run third inning and led the rest of the way in a win over Minnehaha Academy.
The Cougars scored all four of its runs in the third with two outs. Lola Wagner scored on an error. Megan Jasperson drove in two on a double to right field. Taylor Chapa lined a double to left that scored Jasperson.
Cougar pitcher Cameron Kovars pitched a complete-game victory with a with 12 strikeouts.
Triton 15, LC 5 (5 inn.)
Lake City scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to get within a run after Triton scored three in the top half.
The Tigers again responded in the bottom of the third with three runs after Triton scored four in the top half.
The Cobras led 7-5 and put the game out of reach in the fourth with an eight-run inning.
Mya Hoffman had a pinch-hit two-run double in the third inning for the Tigers. Kylie Mann went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.
