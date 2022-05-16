Goodhue didn't have a shortage of baserunners, but found it difficult to hit with runners on in a 13-2 loss in five innings.
The Wildcats got a run in the first on three hits. The Wildcats again scored in the fifth but left the bases loaded.
Chatfield had 12 batters come to the plate in the first, seven scored. Chatfield added on with three runs in the third and three in the fifth.
Anika Schafer had two hits, a stolen base and an RBI for the Wildcats. Karli Zetah scored each of the team's runs.
