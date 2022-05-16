With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Goodhue rallied for four runs. Alivia Holst drove in two runs on the game-winning single to give the Wildcats a walkoff win over Stewartville on Friday.
The Wildcats scored first, but fell behind 6-1 after the Tigers scored all its runs in the third inning. Karli Zetah and Anika Schafer each scored in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 6-3.
In the seventh, Karli Vieths singled. Alandra Hinsch walked and Emily Doerhoefer walked to load the bases. Zetah drove in two runs, reaching on an error. Holst then came to the plate and delivered the winning hit.
Z-M 7, CF 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored three runs in the second and third innings on its way to a shut out of Cannon Falls.
Megan Jasperson had two run-scoring triples for the Cougars, one coming in the second and the other in the third. She finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Ri Buck had two hits and scored twice. Lola Wagner drove in a pair of runs and reach base three times on a hit an two walks.
Cameron Kovars pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking one.
PI 11, LC 0 (5 inn.)
Lake City was held to three hits as Pine Island shut out the Tigers in five innings.
The Panthers got an early lead, scoring twice in the first inning. The Panthers added on with four runs in the second and three in the third to take a 9-0 lead.
Medora Sturh, Sophie Dwelle and McKenna Goihl-Krier each singled for the Tigers.
