Zumbrota-Mazeppa had a couple of big innings in its 16-3 win over Lewiston-Altura in five innings.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first, the Cougars scored five runs in the top of the second. Lewiston-Altura responded with two runs in the bottom half. The Cougars blew the game open with six runs in the fourth to take a 12-3 lead.
Addie Voxland went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs. Melanie Raasch also had two hits and three RBI. Camryn Kovars pitched five strong innings, allowing two earned runs and five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
