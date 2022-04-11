Lake City lost two games to start its season on Saturday to Kenyon-Wanamingo and Cannon Falls.
In the first game against the Knights, the Tigers lost 11-0. The Tigers fell behind in the top of the first. The Knights scored once in the first and once in the second. Tiger pitcher Resa Laqua settled in until the Knights pushed across nine runs in the top of the fifth on four hits and three errors.
Laqua ended with four strikeouts and a walk, allowing two earned runs on nine hits in five innings. Maddie Morrisey, Mirrah Wells, Mckenna Goihl-Krier and Christina Linderman each had a hit for the Tigers.
In the second game against the Bombers, a 12-7 loss, both offenses scored early on. After two innings, the Bombers led 6-5. Kylie Mann singled in Wells in the top of the first. The Bombers scored three in the bottom half of the inning. The Tigers loaded the bases then scored on a wild pitch, a bases loaded walk and a run-scoring single off the bat of Madeline Medvec. The Tigers capped off a four-run inning with another run on a passed ball.
The Tigers led 5-3 going into the bottom of the second. The Bombers scored three times to take the lead in the second, then scored three runs in the third. From there the Tigers scored a run in the fourth and sixth.
Tiger pitcher Alivia Corey struck out four in 5 ⅔ innings. Sophie Dwelle and Mann each drove in two runs.
