The Lake City softball team fell behind early and couldn't complete the comeback. Lourdes led the Tigers by a run going into the sixth inning before pulling away for a 14-6 win.
Lourdes scored four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. The Tigers got within a run after a three-run fifth. Kylie Mann was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then Addie Greer walked to bring in another run and keep the bases loaded. McKenna Goihl-Krier hit a sacrifice fly to center field and the Tigers trailed 7-6.
Maddie Morrisey scored three runs for the Tigers. Mirrah Wells drove in a pair of runs and was 2-for-4. Alivia Corey scored two runs.
Lake City (0-8) next faces Wabasha-Kellogg at home Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.