Goodhue had plenty of offense in its sweep of Lake City on Thursday. The Wildcats won the first game 16-6 in five innings, then won 12-6 in the second game.
Darby Miller had the big hit for the Wildcats in a six-run first inning with a bases-clearing double.
The Tigers were able to get four runs back in the top of the second. Medora Sturh drove in a run on a single. Maddie Morrisey singled in two runs two batters later.
Leading 7-6 in the fifth, the Wildcats had 10 batters reach base safely before an out was recorded. In the midst of a nine-run fifth, the Wildcats had four straight hits. Madisyn Nurnberg drove in a pair of runs on a double. Two batters later, Emily Doerhoefer knocked in two more runs on a single.
Miller led the Wildcats with four RBI. Nurnberg and Doerhoefer each ended the first game with three RBI. Doerhoefer and Karli Zetah each went 3-for-5. In the circle, Doerhoefer struck out three and allowed six runs on seven hits.
Morrisey went 3-for-3 for the Tigers. Mirrah Wells had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.
The Wildcats again had a productive first inning of the second game. Three straight singles to begin the game then a three-run home run by Anika Schafer put the Wildcats up 4-0. Nurnberg later had her own three-run home run, which capped off a seven-run first.
The Tigers chipped away at the deficit with a pair of runs in the second and third, but it was enough as the Wildcats continued to add on to the lead.
Wells and Addie Greer each scored twice for the Tigers. Lily Fitterer drove in two runs on a single in the fifth.
Zetah went 4-for-4 in the second game and Schafer finished with four RBI for the Wildcats.
Goodhue hosts Cannon Falls on Monday, while Lake City hosts Lourdes on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.