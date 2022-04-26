Zumbrota-Mazeppa pitching shutout Lake City and the Cougar offense tallied 16 hits in a six-inning, 12-0 victory for the Cougars.
The Cougars scored two runs in the first inning and added a run in the third. Cameron Kovars doubled the Cougar lead with a 3-run home run to make it 6-0 in the fourth.
The Cougars had a big 5-run top of the sixth after scoring once in the fifth.
Lola Wagner, Kailey Cooper, Taylor Chapa, Ri Buck and Megan Jasperson each had two hits for the Cougars. Cooper and Mel Raasch each drove in a pair of runs.
The Tigers got a hit from Maddie Morrisey, Addie Greer and Christina Linderman.
Byron 15, Goodhue 5 (5 inn.)
Byron scored first, but was held in check until the fifth when the Bears scored 11 runs in the victory of Goodhue The Wildcats led 5-4 going into the bottom of the fifth.
The Wildcats nearly batted around in the third, sending eight to the plate. Emily Doerhoefer and Karli Zetah each scored in the inning to tie the game 3-3.
Byron put together an 11-run fifth to pull away with the win.
Darby Miller was on base twice for the Wildcats with a double and a walk. Miller also stole a base and scored a run in the second.
Three Byron errors allowed Zetah and Alivia Holst to score in the fifth, giving the Wildcats a one-run lead.
