Playing in a feels like temperature of 27 degrees, the Goodhue bats remained hot as the Wildcats won 19-3 in four innings over Mabel-Canton.
The Wildcats got a run in the first inning, then piled on in the second. Nineteen batters came to the plate in the second, 14 of them scored. After a quiet third inning, the Wildcats added four more runs in the fourth.
Emily Doerhoefer, Madison Ferguson and Karli Vieths each scored three runs. Doerhoefer and Veiths each had three RBI. Ferguson and Alivia Holst each ended with a pair of hits.
In the circle, Doerhoefer held Mabel-Canton to five hits and struck out eight in four innings.
