Goodhue split its two games over the weekend, losing 8-7 to GMLOK in eight innings and defeating Lyle-Pacelli 14-1.
The Wildcats fell behind 6-0 to GMLOK, but batted around in the fifth to get back into the game. Anika Schafer capped off a five-run inning with a two-run double.
GMLOK went down 1-2-3 in the sixth and was quickly retired in the seventh after a two-out walk. In the Wildcat's seventh, Schafer doubled and later scored the tying run on Madison Ferguson's two-out single.
In the eighth, GMLOK plated two runs to take an 8-6 lead. The Wildcats rallied for a two-out run in the bottom half on a run-scoring triple by Emily Doerhoefer.
Madisyn Nurnberg allowed one hit and four walks while striking out five for the Wildcats.
In the second game against L-P, the Wildcat bats started off hot. The first two batters reached on two hits. After a strikeout, the next three batters each reached on two singles and a double. Schafer and Ferguson each drove in a pair of runs in the first.
The Wildcats piled on in the second with two more runs to take a 7-0 lead. Twelve batters came to plate in the fourth and seven scored as the Wildcats continued to pile on.
Karli Zetah and Doerhoefer each had three hits at the top of the Wildcat lineup. The two combined scored five runs and drove in three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.