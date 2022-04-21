Zumbrota-Mazeppa held on to earn a 10-5 victory over Stewartville in Hiawatha Valley League softball action Thursday.
The Cougars led 2-0 heading into the fourth inning. The Tigers and Cougars traded four runs apiece in the fourth. The Tigers got to within a run, trailing 6-5, before the Cougars came around to score four times in the sixth.
Lola Wagner, Addie Voxland and Megan Jasperson each scored two runs. The three combined for nine of the Cougar’s 12 hits. Voxland was a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBI. Cora Ohm and Camryn Kovars combined to strike out nine, walk two while allowing five runs on five hits in the circle.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosts an invitational on Saturday. The Cougars then host St. Charles on Monday.
K-M 15, Goodhue 0 (4 inn.)
Kasson-Mantorville took an early 5-0 lead in the first inning. The KoMets blew the game open in the fourth with a 10-run inning to pick up the victory over the Wildcats.
The Wildcats had runners in scoring position in the first and second innings, but couldn’t push across a run.
Emily Doerhoefer, Alivia Holst, Anika Schafer and Madison Ferguson each had a hit for the Wildcats.
Goodhue plays in a Rushford-Peterson invite on Saturday, then travels to Mabel-Canton on Monday.
Byron 12, LC 0
The Bears held Lake City to no hits in a 12-0, seven-inning win.
Byron scored three runs in the top of the first inning, then scored twice in the third, once in the fourth and twice more in the fifth. The Bears added four more runs in the seventh.
Resa Laqua started in the circle for the Tigers. She gave eight runs on 10 hits and a walk while recording one strikeout. Alivia Corey struck out three, walked four and gave up four runs on two hits in relief.
Lake City hosts Lourdes on Monday.
