After several postponements, Goodhue finally had its first game of the season. The Wildcats lost its season-opener 13-1 to Bethlehem Academy.
Wildcat Emily Doerhoefer reached base three times, collecting two singles and reaching on a hit by pitch.
Alivia Holst scored the lone run of the game for the Wildcats in the second inning. Holst reached on a single and after a stolen base scored two batters later on an RBI-hit by Alandra Hinsch.
Doerhoefer pitched four innings for the Wildcats. She struck out six while giving up 12 earned runs on 12 hits.
Bethlehem Academy scored three in the first and three more in the second to take a 6-1 lead heading into the third. The Cardinals piled on in the fourth with a seven-run inning.
Goodhue next faces Kasson-Mantorville on the road Thursday.
Area Scores:
Cotter 11, Z-M 0 (5 inn.)
