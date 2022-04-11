Ten different players drove in at least a run for Plainview-Elgin-Millville in its 15-0 win over Lake City on Monday.
PEM scored four in the first inning, then followed with nine runs in the second and two in the third.
The Tigers were held to just four hits. Kylie Mann was 2-for-2 at the plate and had a stolen base. Alivia Corey and Medora Smith each singled.
Lake City next faces Stewartville on Thursday.
