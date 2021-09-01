PIZM doubled up Stewartville 4-2 for its first win of the season, thanks to a three-goal first half.
Brynne Kelley and Madison Hudson each scored and had an assist. Mia Schmoll and Kiley House each scored as well. Goalie Kiley Meyer made 14 saves.
Byron 6, Lake City 1
The Bears powered past the Tigers with four goals in the first and two more in the second.
Sadie Sanders scored the lone goal for the Tigers. McKenna Goihl-Krier made nine saves in net.
