The Lake City girls basketball team opened its season with a 67-46 win at home on Tuesday over La Crescent-Hokah.
The Tigers led 37-22 at the half. La Crescent got back to within 10 points with 11 minutes, 49 seconds left, but the Tigers pulled away in the following 10 minutes.
Natalie Bremer has a team-high 25 points for the Tigers. Mya Shones scored 17 points. Jacey Majerus had nine points, while Paige West and Ella Matzke each added five points.
Lake City next travels to take on Byron on Thursday.
Goodhue 71, D-E 52
Goodhue remained perfect to begin the season with a victory over Dover-Eyota, winning its third game to improve to 3-0 overall.
Joslyn Carlson led the way for the Wildcats with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Anika Schafer made five of the team’s seven 3-pointers, ending with a team-high 21 points. Tori Miller was tasked with guarding Dover-Eyota’s top player and was able to record 15 points and eight rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient provided 12 points.
Goodhue next faces Sauk Centre at the Breakdown Girls Tip Off in Hopkins.
Z-M 60, Triton 42
Torey Stencel and Addie Voxland each had a big night offensively for Zumbrota-Mazeppa in its season-opener. Stencel scored a game-high 22 points, including four three-pointers. Voxland contributed 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Natalie Dykes had eight points and Lola Wagner added three points for the Cougars.
Z-M takes on Cannon Falls on the road Friday.
