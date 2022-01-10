Lake City came up short in a back-and-forth battle with Caledonia, losing 47-46 on Saturday in the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge at Byron High School.
Natalie Bremer was held to under 20 points for the first time this season. She led the Tigers with 17 points and six rebounds. Mya Shones had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Hailey Reckmann added six points.
Lake City travels to Rochester on Tuesday to take on Lourdes.
Goodhue 54, SCL 46
The Wildcats continue to climb the Class AA ranks this season. A win over No. 3 St. Croix Lutheran at the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge should help the fifth-ranked Wildcats improve their standing even more.
The Wildcats were able to defend well enough to secure the win. Anika Schafer supplied a team-high 14 points with four 3-pointers. Elisabeth Gadient had 10 points. Jenna Ryan and Brooke Buck each provided eight points, including a combined three 3-pointers.
Goodhue next hosts Lourdes on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.