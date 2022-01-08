Goodhue won its tenth game of the season with a 68-51 victory over Byron in Hiawatha Valley League girls basketball action Friday night.
The Wildcats had a 17-point lead at the half and maintained that lead in the second.
Elisabeth Gadient paced the Wildcat offense with 18 points and six rebounds. Torrie Miller nearly matched her teammate, ending with 16 points and six rebounds. Anika Schafer scored 15 points and Kendyl Lodermeier contributed eight points and five rebounds.
