The Lake City girls basketball ran away in the second half, allowing 11 points the second. The Tigers cruised to a 68-32 win over Pine Island on Thursday.
Tiger senior Natalie Bremer scored 22 points and had six rebounds. Mya Shones recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ella Matzke and Mahli Benjamin each scored nine points and combined for five of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
The sixth-ranked Lake City (9-2) next Caledonia at Byron High School on Saturday.
